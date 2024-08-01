Poco launches M6 Plus 5G smartphone with Snapdragon SoC and Buds X1 earbuds

Chinese smartphone maker Poco on Thursday expanded its M series lineup with the launch of Poco M6 Plus 5G in the budget segment. It also unveiled the Poco Buds X1 with hybrid ANC that offers up to 40dB of noise reduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Poco M6 Plus 5G has a 6.79-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and has IP53 rating for water and dust protection.

Poco M6 Plus runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor. The 5G chipset has supports UFS 2.2 storage and up to 16GB of RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, first smartphone in the M series, out-of-the-box based on Android 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poco will offer 2 Android updates and 4 years of security updates for M6 Plus 5G users.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Poco M6 Plus 5G sports a 108 MP dual rear camera system and a 13 MP selfie camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

The M6 Plus 5G has a 5,030 mAh battery supported by a 33 W Type C charger in the box. Additionally, it comes with a 3.5 mm jack and a single speaker.

The Poco Buds X1 features a 12.4 mm driver. It has quad-mic setup with AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The Buds X1 offers five EQ sound profiles.

The Buds X1 TWS claims up to 36 hours of total playtime and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. It offers IP54 protection as well for dust and water splashes. Poco Buds X1 supports Bluetooth 5.3 and above devices, and Google Fast Pair.

Poco M6 Plus 5G starts at 12,999 for the 6 GB+128 GB storage variant and 14,499 for the 8 GB+128 GB storage variant. It comes in Ice Silver, Misty Lavender, and Graphite Black with the sale starting August 5 on Flipkart.

The Poco Buds X1 will sell for 1,799 with same sale day and channel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.