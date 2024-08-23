ADVERTISEMENT

Poco launches its first tablet Poco Pad 5G in India: Check price, features, availability

Updated - August 23, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 01:14 pm IST

Poco Pad 5G uses a 10,000 mAh battery for media consumption

The Hindu Bureau

Poco launches its first tablet Poco Pad 5G in India: Check price, features, availability | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Poco on Friday (August 23, 2024) launched its first tablet, Poco Pad 5G, into the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker already has sister brand Redmi selling affordable Redmi Pads in India.

The Poco Pad 5G has a 12.1 inch LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The display can hit 6,00 nits of peak brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Poco Pad 5G uses a 10,000 mAh battery for media consumption along with a 33 W charger support inside the box.

The Poco Pad 5G features an 8 MP camera at rear and front.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Poco has used Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor inside its first tablet and has balanced it with an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is expandable up to 1.5 TB via microSD card.

The Poco Pad 5G will sell in Pistachio Green and Cobalt Blue starting at ₹19,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant from August 27 in Flipkart.

It also offers a free 6-month subscription to MS Office 365.

