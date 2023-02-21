Poco launches budget segment phone C55 with 50MP lens

February 21, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Chinese smartphone seller, Poco, on Tuesday launched the C55, a new budget segment smartphone under its C-series. The Poco C55 comes with features like MediaTek SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Poco C55 has a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It also gets an expandable 5GB RAM. The C55 runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Poco C55 ships with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 10W charger. The C55 sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 5MP front lens.

The budget segment phone comes with features like a 3.5mm audio jack, a dedicated microSD slot, and is IP52 rated, making it splash proof. The Poco C55 has a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Poco C55 will be available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants at ₹9,499 and ₹10,999 respectively. It will go on sale on Flipkart starting February 28, and will be sold in Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black colours.

“Poco has seen a resounding success in the under 10k segment with its C-series portfolio. We are excited to level up the budget segment with the best and most powerful smartphone that will be a true game changer,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, Poco India.