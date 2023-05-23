Poco F5 Review | A potential favourite in the mid-segment

May 23, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

With the launch of Poco F5, the company strengthens its mid-range segment offerings. Succeeding Poco F4, the new addition to the F series comes with an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and derives power from the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.

Design

The new Poco F5 has a light body design, making it easy to operate. The body composition of the phone is plastic. We got the Carbon Black variant to review; it looks elegant, but this may be dimmed by smudges if the surface is not wiped regularly. The rear side also houses two big circular cutouts and a mini circular frame consisting of the camera lenses and a dual-LED flash.

The front side is all-screen, with very slim bezels and a tiny punch-hole that houses the selfie camera. An earpiece on the top edge also doubles as a secondary speaker. On the top lies a 3.5mm headphone jack (an important addition), a secondary microphone and an infrared sensor. Volume rockers and the power button, which incorporates the fingerprint sensor, are placed on the right. At the bottom are the dual SIM slot, the grille for the loudspeaker, the primary microphone, and the USB Type-C port.

For protection and resistivity, the phone comes with an IP53 certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Display

The Poco F5 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of approximately 395 PPI. Although it may appear similar to the F4, it utilises a different panel. With a peak brightness of 1000 nits, the screen delivers vibrant and vivid colours.

Poco claims that this phone is the first in its segment to employ a 12-bit display, utilizing a 10-bit panel for RGB colours and an additional 2 bits for other colours. This results in smoother colour gradients and transitions without any gaps. The display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and can switch between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz based on the content being viewed. Additionally, it boasts a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Poco F5 is also equipped with HDR 10+ support, enabling an enhanced visual experience on platforms like YouTube and Amazon Prime Video; it also features Dolby Vision to elevate your Netflix viewing experience.

OS

Poco F5 runs Android 13 out of the box, with MIUI 14 on top. The UI interface is very fluid and is loaded with various applications.

Processor

Poco F5 is the first smartphone to introduce the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 4nm processor in India. It features a 1+3+4 architecture, like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is equipped with a combination of processors, including a Kryo Prime CPU clocked at 2.91GHz, three Kryo Performance CPUs operating at speeds of up to 2.49GHz, and four Kryo Efficiency CPUs with a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz.

The phone’s Adreno GPU offers a significant improvement in graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The Poco F5 features the exceptional Adreno 725 GPU, which handles graphics flawlessly in popular games like BGMI and Asphalt. Users can enjoy visually stunning gaming experiences without encountering issues or significant frame drops. Whether you’re playing demanding games or engaging in visually intensive tasks, the Poco F5 ensures a smooth and immersive gaming experience. The vapour chamber cooling system of the phone keeps it remarkably cool even during extended gaming sessions.

The processor is well supported by an impressive 12GB of RAM, and there is 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage.

Camera

The new Poco F5 comes with a three-camera setup. The primary camera is a 64MP lens with an aperture of f/1.8, PDAF, and OIS. The main sensor is accompanied by a secondary ultrawide lens of 8MP with an aperture of f/2.2. The third sensor is a 2MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4.

The daylight images taken by the phone are of excellent quality, with accurate colour balance and good contrast levels. The images captured maintain precise detailing of every aspect of the subject. We appreciated the natural output of the images, showcasing vibrant colours and minimal noise.

The phone’s 8MP ultrawide camera exhibits good dynamic range and contrast, matching the performance of the main camera. The 2MP macro camera excels in capturing close-up pictures. Additionally, the camera effectively separates the subject from the background in portrait shots. For low-light photography, we suggest utilising the Night mode, as it preserves shadows and dark spots in a stable manner.

The phone features a 16MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.5. Selfies maintain a natural skin colour tone, and the portrait mode successfully separates the subject from the background.

Battery

The phone packs 5,000mAh of battery power. The battery lasts a day quite comfortably on a single charge. The phone supports 67W fast charging and is able to completely charge in 45-50 minutes.

Verdict

The new Poco F5 covers all the important aspects that a mid-range phone requires. Powered by a new processor, an impressive display and a trio of smart cameras, the phone is all set to be a game changer within its price segment.

Poco F5 starts at ₹29,999.