ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset launched in India

Updated - October 08, 2024 12:24 pm IST

PlayStation India new Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available across online and offline stores

The Hindu Bureau

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony-owned PlayStation on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) launched Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new PlayStation India new Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other retailers starting October 11.

The PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds claim up to 5 hours of battery life from the earbuds, and up to 10 hours in the charging case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pulse Explore earbuds ship with planar magnetic drivers, and PlayStation Link wireless connection. It has two microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life and supports quick charging. It also features the same planar magnetic drivers, and PlayStation Link wireless connection.

PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There is a fully retractable microphone equipped with AI-enhanced noise rejection in the Pulse Elite.

The PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will sell at ₹18,990 and the PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available at ₹12,990.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US