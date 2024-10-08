GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset launched in India

PlayStation India new Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available across online and offline stores

Published - October 08, 2024 11:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony-owned PlayStation on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) launched Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset in India.

The new PlayStation India new Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other retailers starting October 11.

The PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds claim up to 5 hours of battery life from the earbuds, and up to 10 hours in the charging case.

The Pulse Explore earbuds ship with planar magnetic drivers, and PlayStation Link wireless connection. It has two microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset claims to offer up to 30 hours of battery life and supports quick charging. It also features the same planar magnetic drivers, and PlayStation Link wireless connection.

PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset 

PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There is a fully retractable microphone equipped with AI-enhanced noise rejection in the Pulse Elite.

The PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will sell at ₹18,990 and the PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available at ₹12,990.

