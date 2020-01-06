PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more: The most anticipated releases of the gaming world in 2020

Last year, we had roughly 50 games to anticipate, from Sayonara: Wild Hearts to Code Vein to Death Stranding. The gaming industry also saw major franchises get mobile spin-offs, cross-platform playability — which enabled a single account to unify your PC, mobile and console stats and game unlocks — as well as a boom in game development for indie creators.

That said, we look at what the world’s gaming high can look forward to in 2020.

Xbox Series X | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

It’s a new year and a new generation of gaming consoles awaits us. In 2020, we can get our hands on the much-awaited Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Both consoles have the latest custom chips from AMD, using the new Zen 2 architecture. They will support ray tracing, will almost nullify loading time and enable 4K viewing. The Xbox Series X, which will be released towards the end of the year, differs from its predecessors in terms of design and name. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5, which will come with the new Dual Shock 5 controller, will have better haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Cyberpunk 2077

Without a doubt, the most anticipated games in this list come from the studio that brought you last decade’s best role-playing game, The Witcher 3. Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development since 2012 and now it’s going to be out in April 2020. Set in a dystopian futuristic city, the first-person shooter game has a special focus on hacking and mechanical augmentations. With stunning graphics, the makers have constructed a world that reminds one of Grand Theft Auto and Blade Runner. And, if all that didn’t excite you, the game has Keanu Reeves in it!

Ghost of Tsushihama | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ghost of Tsushima

Developed by the folks behind the Infamous series, Ghost of Tsushima is shrouded in mystery. We glimpsed its stealth-based gameplay in two stunning trailers. Set in the Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274, you play a lone Samurai, who defends the island of Tsushima in an effort to halt the Mongolian progress.

The Last of Us Part 2

With numerous teasers, many of them gory and grimy, the Last of Us Part 2 will see the return of Ellie as a 19-year-old. As their peaceful existence is threatened by a rising cult, Ellie and Joel have to not only brave the infected zombies but also deal with a new, worse threat. The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives and it will definitely be out this year, perhaps on the PlayStation 5 as well.

Nioh 2

After the first Nioh was a surprise hit, a sequel was inevitable. Out in just a few months, Nioh 2 ditches the protagonist of the first game for a completely customisable player character. You not only fight against demons this time around, but you can also transform into one in the game with varied weapons and masocore action.

Resident Evil 3 remake

Capcom is riding on a high, after their masterful remake of Resident Evil 2. To satiate the fans’ hunger, another remake, Resident Evil 3, is on its way. It will see Jill Valentine trying to escape Raccoon City, with a bioweapon known as Nemesis hot on her heels.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Set in a post-Brexit Great Britain, Watch Dogs: Legion lets you play as anyone. The challenge is to start a resistance in the age of surveillance. The game lets you scout, recruit and play as people of interest and take on several missions to save London from dystopia.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

It has been a while since you’ve seen that name up in gaming lists, yet every look at Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator, makes us want it more. What makes this game so special is that it uses Bing Maps to simulate our entire planet. It features realistic cities all mapped out — terrain, water and almost all airports for you to land in. If that wasn’t impressive, then, the game features some of the most beautiful photo-realistic graphics. One of the best ways of getting high in 2020.

Half Life | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Half-Life: Alyx

For more than a decade, fans have been clamouring for a new Half-Life game and now it’s almost here. It’s just a sort of prequel to Half-Life 2 that’s focused on Alyx Vance, and it’s a VR exclusive. But any Half-Life is good enough for us, so if you were saving up for an Oculus or Valve VR headset, now would be a good time to break that piggy bank.