PlayStation 5 first look, plus line-up of PS5 games: what you missed at ‘The Future Of Gaming’

In just one hour and fifteen minutes, PlayStation gave the gaming community the first official look at the PlayStation 5, and a first look at the games, many will be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this autumn/winter.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, shared, “It’s now just over a year that we began sharing technical details of PlayStation 5, but today’s the day we’ve been looking forward to for years, where we get to show you just some of the games that demonstrate our belief that PlayStation 5 marks the biggest generational transition our industry has yet seen.”

In a blog post for PlayStation ahead of the event, Sid Shuman, Senior Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, wrote, “The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

PlayStation 5 so far

Though the reveal of the PlayStation 5 came after an hour of video game mentions, we will start there. The console, sporting a blue, white and black design as seen with the DualSense controller, stands vertically and will come in two variants: one with a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive and a Digital Edition, the latter offering a disc-free gaming experience. The range of PS5 console accessories comprises a Pulse 3D wireless headset, an HD camera, a media remote, and a charging dock for the DualSense controller.

The PS5 comes with eight Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz for its CPU while its GPU comprises 10.28 terraflop, 36 compute units at 2.23GHz. One can look forward to 16GB GDDR6/256-bit RAM and a memory bandwdth of 448GB/s for faster gaming experience and considerable frame rate. Game loading strength and speed will be tested with the custom 825GB SSD along, courtesy the expandable storage of the NVMe SSD slot.

Those who tuned in for the event, and listened with headphones, would have noted the much more immersive 3D sound offered by PlayStation, though no such specifications were provided. And, much to the disappointment of viewers, no pricing was revealed yet, though Ryan emphasised more events down the line would reveal more.

The games to expect

Indie games had a lot to offer, from anime-style cinematic narrative games (Goodbye, Volcano High) to story-driven action adventure games (Kena: Bridge of Spirits). Other games include Bugsnax from Young Horses, Little Devil Inside from Neostream Interactive, Oddworld: Soulstorm from Oddworld Inhabitants and Stray from BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna.

Stray from BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna

Then there are the big-budget partnership and third-party games... Viewers got first looks at Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — the next chapter in the acclaimed partnership between PlayStation Studios and Marvel Games — and at Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 5, a gorgeous new adventure set in a distant land ravaged by massive storms. And Polyphony Digital unveiled Gran Turismo 7 as The Real Driving Simulator prepares for a new generation of PlayStation hardware. Plus, a stunning PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls from Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio.

Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony Digital

Grand Theft Auto V from Rockstar Games which will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the console’s powerful new hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever. Plus, a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be also available, free for three months exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Ghostwire: Tokyo by Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks is a next-gen action-adventure game coming to consoles exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2021. Explore the streets of a city filled with spirits and mysterious otherworldly threats, with an arsenal of powerful abilities at your command.

One can also look forward to Hitman 3, the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and will put you back into the shoes — and stylish suit — of Agent 47, a ruthless professional assassin who must take on the most important contracts of his career.

Hitman 3 from IO Interactive

Hot on the heels of Resident Evil 3 Remake is Resident Evil 8: Village. According to Capcom, the story is around “…the fear of dark corners has been replaced with the anxiety of the unknown as Ethan searches for answers within decrepit buildings among snow-covered trees. The return of a first-person perspective will bring a visceral edge to combat… With a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7, the village itself is just as important a character as any other, a location with a life of its own that will frequently keep you on edge as you discover its secrets.”

‘The Future of Gaming’ which was originally scheduled for June 5 (India time) was postponed out of respect to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and protests globally.