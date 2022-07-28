Philips launches 7900 Ambilight Android TV series in India 

Philips, on Wednesday, launched its 7900 Ambilight Android TV series with 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Philips’s latest offering in the segment will be making use of its 3-sided Ambilight display. According to the company, the display works with intelligent LEDs around the screen that respond to content being viewed and emit an immersive glow.

The series will also feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with 4K Ultra HD display resolution with with HDR10+ capabilities.

The TV series will be powered by The Android 10 TV OS and will have support for popular OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and others.

Other features include support for Google Chromecast, Bluetooth V5.0, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Digital Audio port, 1 Headphone port and smart features like Built-in Google Assistant, Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support.

Commenting on the launch of the new television series, Mr. Piush Sharma, India Business Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd said “This new series of televisions, aims to elevate the viewer’s experience to a whole new level with its immersive light play technology. In addition to this, the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD Engine and powerful sound make this one of the most unique offerings in the market today.”

The Philips 7900 Ambilight TV series is available in three screen size variants including 70”, 65” and 55” at MRP of ₹ 1,89,990, ₹ 1,49,990 and ₹ 99,990/- respectively and will be available at select leading offline stores.