Pebble launches Cosmos Vault smartwatch in India

May 25, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Pebble has expanded its smartwatch series in India with the launch of the Cosmos Vault smartwatch. The device features a metal body, packs a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, and supports Bluetooth 5.2. If you are wondering whether this device is meant for you, read on to know more.

Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch: price in India, variants, availability

The Pebble Cosmos Vault is now available at an introductory price of ₹2,999. Starting May 25, the device will be priced at ₹3,699. Interested users can get their hands on the device via Flipkart, pebblecart.com and Myntra. The Pebble Cosmos Vault is available in Rose Gold, Obsidian Black and Classic Silver colour variants.

Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch: Specifications

The Pebble Cosmos Vault comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with support for Always On Display. The smartwatch features 466x466 pixels high resolution and 600 nits brightness. As for connectivity, the device offers Bluetooth 5.2.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The smartwatch comes with support for features such as Raise Hand Awake, music and camera control, Bluetooth Calling, Dial back, Answer phone call, Call reminder, SMS reminder and smart notifications for social media.

With the help of AI Voice Assistant, you can also play music, access the weather display, and also use the Find My Phone feature. The sedentary reminder and alarm clock are also some utility-based features that you get with the Pebble Cosmos Vault.

The Pebble Cosmos Vault comes with IP67 rating for improved water resistance. The device is backed by a 240mAh battery.

While commenting on the launch of the smartwatch, Pebble Co-Founder Komal Agarwal said, “The smartwatch is built for those who do not like to compromise on luxury and style factors. Whether you need a timepiece for your office or wearing elegance on the wrist for a black-tie event, Pebble Cosmos Vault is a perfect blend, offering the best of both worlds. Alongside industry-leading display, one can discover the art of wellness with features like Pedometer, calorie counter, distance meter, Heart rate, SPO2 and Sleep monitoring. Pebble Cosmos Vault manifests a confluence of technology, utility, and luxury.”