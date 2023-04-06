ADVERTISEMENT

Orient Cloud 3 Fan Review: An elegant way to cool and save

April 06, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

The Orient Cloud 3 fan provides a good alternative to air conditioners or air coolers with its electricity savings and effective cooling

Haider Ali Khan

The Orient Cloud 3 Fan comes with a 30-degree side-to-side oscillation and an adjustable head tilt of up to 10 degrees | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The season of hot waves is here, and to counter it effectively, Orient has added a new product to its home appliances line, which is the Orient Cloud 3 fan. The company is changing the notion of pedestal fans from being just a standing source of airwaves through its cloud chill technology. So, let’s have a look at how the new Orient Cloud 3 fan will beat the heat this summer.

The look

The new Orient Cloud 3 fan holds a tall look, and it is very easy to install. At the bottom of the stand, there is a support of mini wheels to move the fan comfortably to any part of the room.

Orient Cloud 3 Fan comes with a tall look and is easy to install. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The one thing we missed in the stand was the absence of a proper handle to lift the fan. The stand also consists of a water tank of 4.5L capacity connected with two pipes inside to carry the water droplets, thus producing the mist. However, it is not easy to clean the water container, thus, requiring extra effort. The stem also contains a tray at the back side which can be pulled out to add water, ice and aroma.

Movement

The fan comes with a 30-degree side-to-side oscillation and an adjustable head tilt of up to 10 degrees. We feel that both the movements incorporated are very restricted, especially the head tilt. If you are sitting in a room a little away from the fan, you might not feel the direct breeze.

Controls

The fan comes with two control options. You can control the movement and the speed through the physical buttons available on the body. On the other hand, the remote control consists of On/Off, Speed, Cool, Swing, Breeze, Timer and Aroma. Furthermore, taking into account the technological developments in the fans, we would have liked Wi-Fi connectivity feature, which the company can think of incorporating in the near future.

Cooling

The new Orient Cloud 3 fan has a built-in chamber that converts water into cloud-like nanoparticles. The air is cooled through cloud formation, which is then spread out through the propellers. The fan does quite a good job of bringing down the temperature in the room. The addition of ice helps to cool the temperature further. As the weather is pleasant in Delhi currently, the fan further drops down to a level giving a chilling experience.

Verdict

The latest Orient Cloud 3 fan is a good alternative for customers available at ₹15,999 who can’t afford air conditioners due to price and electricity bills or air coolers for being bulky. The Cloud 3 fan provides the option to save electricity while efficiently cooling the surroundings. The aesthetics of the fan makes it a good prop which can be a good choice for workplaces. If we take out the non-adjustable stem, then for a pedestal fan, we feel this is really a nice option to have at your place.

