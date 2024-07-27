Optoma UHZ50+ vs ViewSonic X2-4K: What’s the difference between these two 4K projectors 

A 4K projector can transform a room into a theatre, or a gaming den. Here we compare the ViewSonic X2-4K and the Optoma UHZ50+.

As projection technology evolves, a home theatre setup complete with a 4K projector that transforms a room into a theatre, or a gaming den, is no longer a distant dream. The market is flooded with quality devices which are easy to setup, have good projection quality and support fast refresh rates for gaming.

In this comparison of 4K projectors that can transform your room into a home theatre, we are looking at the Optoma UHZ50+ and the ViewSonic X2-4K projectors. Both projectors support gaming consoles, come with 4K resolution, in-built speakers and dedicated app centres.

Both the projectors are viable replacements for a television set, but which one is the better pick, let us find out.

Design and setup

The ViewSonic comes with plastic build with a simple design that easily fit in with most interior setups. The projector’s connectivity ports are on the back panel, with the device also getting physical buttons located beneath a sliding panel on the top.

The same Optoma projector also follows the premise of straightforward and simple. This also comes in a plastic build. With physical buttons located on the top.

Both the ViewSonic and the Optoma projector are easy to set up, taking 5-10 mins for the projection to be adjusted on a screen or a wall.

The ViewSonic projector can put out 100” projection from 1.5m away with its short throw ratio. The Optoma, meanwhile, can project a 300-inch screen with a maximum 4K resolution and 3D compatibility.

Operating System and controls

Both the projectors come with built-in operating systems that are easy to use when adjusting the screen size, adjusting keystone, image size and display modes.

The Optoma UHZ50+ misses out on built-in apps, which is not the case with ViewSonic.

The Optoma also missed out on the ability to download apps from Google Play Store, despite the OS being based on Android.

The ViewSonic X2 projector, meanwhile, comes with built-in apps for popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix which makes it a better replacement for a smart TV.

The X2 also gets screen-mirroring, which enhances its overall appeal.

Both the projectors come with Wi-Fi connectivity, and Bluetooth supported remotes. However, the X2’s remote gets a built-in G sensor and good attention to detail for all the user touchpoints. The ViewSonic projector has a more premium controller, when compared to the Optoma.

Performance

The ViewSonic is quick to booth up and is great at handling almost all use cases. The X2 performs well when using built-in apps to stream content, and its performance shines when the projector is connected to a gaming console. The projector supports 4K resolution when gaming, however, using this limit it to a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Optoma meanwhile makes up for the lack of features in its OS with its performance. The colour, accuracy is great, and coupled with DLP tech the projected pictures are impeccable.

Both devices can handle long gaming sessions without breaking a sweat.

Speakers

Both the X2 and the UHZ50+ come with built-in speakers, however, here there is a clear gap in the performance of the X2, when compared to the UHZ50+.

The speakers on Optoma though usable, lack depth and clarity and are the weakest link in the device’s performance. The X2’s speakers on the other hand are plenty loud with good clarity and are a good replacement for external speakers.

Which one should you get, the ViewSonic X2 or the Optoma UHZ50+?

Just like there is no one size that can fit all, choosing a projector for your home setup requires users to look at their needs and the things that matter most to them.

During our comparison we found that while the ViewSonic X2 is a great all-rounder, with good built-in speakers and easy to use UI that comes preloaded with plenty of streaming options. The Optoma misses out on them. However, the Optoma UHZ50+ makes up for its lack of app support with its superb picture quality. So, if you are looking for a one-stop solution for your streaming and gaming needs, the ViewSonic is the right pick, meanwhile, if you plan to use external speakers, and are not too keen on using streaming platforms on your projector the Optoma comes across as a better choice.

The ViewSonicX2 is priced at ₹3,25,000, while the Optoma UHZ50+ is pried at ₹4,20,000.