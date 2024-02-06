Optoma UHZ50+ projector review | A strong performer with great picture quality

February 06, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Advancements in projector technology have made them a viable option for people looking for a portable and easy to set up display that can be used for entertainment and gaming. And though still priced on the higher end, projectors today can transform any room in the users’ house into a home theater.

The Optoma UHZ50+ is a strong contender in this segment that looks to make a mark with its projection quality and ease of set up. We used the projector for a fortnight, and here is how it performed.

Unboxing and design

Optoma’s unboxing experience is pretty straightforward with the projector, power cable, and the remote included in the box. Optoma has also provided a Wi-Fi connector dongle in the box this time around, which we found to be a useful addition since the projector comes with a plethora of connected tech.

The design of the projector is also simple, bordering on the plain. The review unit we received came in black.

The projector comes in a plastic build, which makes it lightweight and easy to carry around. It also feels sturdy and compact. Connectivity ports are on the back of the device, with the focus and physical buttons for the interface located on the top.

The device comes with three HDMI 2 cables, of which one supports eARC for gaming performance. The projector also gets three USB 2.0 ports, one S/PDF digital audio interface, a 3.5mm audio out, 3D sync and an RS-232 and 12V trigger.

The remote is a basic unit that lacks some of the features we saw in other comparable devices. It gets the job done, and other than getting backlit buttons there is nothing to write home about.

Setup and OS

Setting up the Optoma UHZ50+ is a simple process and takes around 5-10 minutes. The process is aided by features like automatic 4-corner adjustment and 2D keystone correction. The projector also gets vertical lens shift; however, this is limited to 10%.

Once set up, the projector can project a 300-inch screen with a maximum 4K resolution and 3D compatibility. It also has a native aspect ratio of 16:9 which can be easily changed to 4:3 and 16: 10. The projector can show HDR10 and HLG content. It also gets PureMotion frame interpolation, that helps in motion smoothing.

Switching between settings, and the set up is convenient because of its custom OS, that is based on Android. Optoma has done a good job of ensuring the OS is clean and easy to navigate. However, since it does not come with pre-installed apps, users will have to make use of Optoma’s Marketplace as Google Play Services is not supported.

To make things easier, users can also make use of the Optoma Connect app, which is available on Android and iOS devices.

The app itself is easy to use and comes with the ability to control the projector in case users are unable to locate the physical remote. Users can also make use of the app to set up and use voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, which can be controlled using the device.

Overall, we found the Optoma OS, and the Connect app easy to use together and capable of working without any lags or glitches.

Performance

The Optoma UHZ50+ projector with its 3,000 lumens, 27,00,000:1 contrast ratio, and DLP display technology is impressive in its projection capabilities. To improve colour management, the projector gets Dynamic black technology, that makes a marked difference in the visual representation of depth, and contrast.

We used the UHZ50+ with the current generation of gaming consoles as well as with a PC, and the projector managed to impress us with its capabilities.

When playing content the projector manages to display dark scenes without compromising on the finer details. It also manages bright scenes beautifully, without yielding colour accuracy. Additionally, the ability to adjust the colour output with the Wall colour adjustment and Colour Management system make it one of the best projectors we have reviewed when it comes to display quality.

The projector keeps up its performance while gaming, making it an ideal choice for users looking for a gaming projector. During long gaming sessions, the projector did not show any signs of input lag, and we are happy to report that it managed to display even the finer details in both first-person shooter and role-play games.

Shortcomings of the UHZ50+ include sub-par speakers, no Bluetooth connectivity, and the lack of USB-C input. While the speakers are loud they lack bass and are unable to recreate the depth expected from a device at this price point. Similarly, the lack of a USB-C port and Bluetooth limits the devices that can be connected to the projector.

Verdict

The Optoma UHZ50+ is a remarkable performer let down by its speakers. The projector’s OS is easy to use, making it a strong contender if you are in the market looking for a projector that can be turned into a home theater complete with a dedicated audio setup.

The projector manages to impress with its display when pitted against similar 4K projectors offered by other brands. And though its price point of ₹4,20,000 is pretty high, we believe it is justified keeping its performance in mind.

