Optoma launches Wave series projectors for home entertainment in India 

Optoma announced the launch of its Wave series, a mainstream home entertainment laser projector series featuring the Wave110R, Wave110S, and Wave120R models in India.

The Wave series projectors implement bright and sharp images with astonishing colour precision, ranging from 3,500 lumens to a maximum of 4,300 lumens brightness across models and a dynamic contrast ratio of 2,200,000:1, depending on the size and purpose of the space.

The projectors are equipped with 360-degree installation and 4-corner correction which allows them to be installed anywhere, whether on the ceiling, wall, or floor, and can achieve screens of up to 300 inches.

With its short throw tech, the Wave110S can create a 100-inch screen with just about 1.1 meters of distance, enabling large screen projection in narrow living spaces without separate installation.

The Wave series projectors support 4K input and HDR (High Dynamic Range), and feature a slim and compact design, utilizing an external power supply to minimize dust ingress and provide excellent energy efficiency.

Additionally, the projectors come with DuraCore laser light source that can be used for up to 30,000 hours. The optical engine is sealed to prevent even small dust particles from entering and has obtained an IP6X rating.

“We aim to lead the market with reasonably priced home laser projectors that meet the expectations of Indian consumers who prefer high specifications while considering the overall value,” Vijay Sharma, India & SAARC Head – Optoma Corporation said.

Projectors from Optoma’s Wave series are available from a starting price of ₹ 3,60,000.