Optoma launches eco-friendly laser projectors in India

December 10, 2022 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

The new range of projectors come with a 34% reduction in size as compared to the previous generations.

The Hindu Bureau

Optoma launched energy-saving, mercury-free laser projectors for the Indian market.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Optoma, on Thursday, launched its new range of eco-friendly laser projectors for the Indian market. The new range is energy-saving, mercury-free, and more economical allowing them to ensure lower carbon footprints, the company said.

The laser technology and high conversion efficiency allow the new projectors to work with half the power consumption compared to lamp-based projectors, it said.

The Optoma eco-friendly projectors come with a 34% reduction in size as compared to the previous generation of projectors.

The new range includes the ZX350e, ZW350e, ZH350, AZX360ST, AZW360ST & AZH360ST.

“We have introduced the Next Generation of our projectors which will save up to 47% power consumption and help in reducing around 1265Kg CO2e during the life span of a projector. We have introduced our new Eco-Friendly Laser projector series which is specially made for environment sustainability”, Vijay Sharma, Country Head - India, Optoma Corporation, said.

Optoma’s eco-friendly laser projector series starts at ₹72,000 and will be available in the market from next month onward throughout the country.

