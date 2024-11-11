Oppo to globally unveil Find X8 series and ColorOS on November 21

Oppo on Monday (November 11, 2024) announced the global launch date of its next flagship smartphone line up, the Find X8 series. The Chinese smartphone maker will unveil the Oppo Find X8 series featuring two phones; Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, on November 21 in Bali, Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oppo will also bring its latest operating skin, ColorOS 15, for the global markets which is based upon Android 15.

The new Oppo Find X8 series will also bring the native gen AI features in camera and in other tasks also. Oppo has tied up Google to use their collaborative models in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oppo Find X8 series will bring the Hasselblad tuned camera along with Silicon Carbon battery. The Find X8 will be powered a 5,630 mAh silicon-carbon battery while the Find X8 Pro packs a 5,910 mAh cell, confirmed Oppo.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Oppo is said to use the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC processor in both the phones. It is likely that Oppo will provide 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates in the Find X8 series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Find X8 is going to have a 6.59 inch display and it will come in Star Grey, and Space Black shades, said Oppo. The Find X8 Pro will have a 6.78 inch display and in Space Black and Pearl White colours, it said.

Both phones are likely to support a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro will debut the dual-periscope telephoto camera. They are likely to ship with AI telescope zoom up to 120x and 6x optical zoom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until now, flagship camera phones with ultra-zoom, power, battery life, and AI tools have been weighed down by thick, heavy designs, but Find X8 Series changes the game,” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Oppo.

“The Find X8 is a thin and light powerhouse with a sterling battery life and a periscope zoom. The Find X8 Pro takes zoom further, delivering ultra-grade experiences without the bulk. And with ColorOS 15’s smart and smooth experience, the Find X8 Series is set to mark an exciting shift for the smartphone industry.”

Both phones will go on pre-order the same day in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.