Gadgets

Oppo smartwatch to run Google Wear OS: Report

The watch will come in at least gold and black and looks to have a more pronounced curve on the left and right and less extreme on the top and bottom

The watch will come in at least gold and black and looks to have a more pronounced curve on the left and right and less extreme on the top and bottom   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The company Vice President Brian Shen earlier confirmed that the upcoming smartwatch would feature curved 3D glass display

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is expected to launch its new smartwatch alongside the Find X2 flagship smartphone on March 6, and now a real-life photo of the gadget has revealed that the upcoming smartwatch would run Google’s Wear OS.

There were rumours earlier that the Oppo smartwatch will operate on an Oppo-developed OS, news portal GSMArena had reported.

The company Vice President Brian Shen earlier confirmed that the upcoming smartwatch would feature curved 3D glass display.

Shen also shared an official image of the Oppo Watch that suggested its Apple Watch-like design. The teaser image showcases its metal frame that carries the curved screen

The watch will come in at least gold and black and looks to have a more pronounced curve on the left and right and less extreme on the top and bottom.

Additionally, the smartwatch would come with two physical buttons on the right side.

Recently, a report had suggested that the watch would launch with ECG (electrocardiogram) capabilities, which would allow users wearing the smartwatch to test if their heart has irregular rhythm.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 12:21:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/gadgets/oppo-smartwatch-to-run-google-wear-os-report/article30940110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY