Oppo Reno10 Pro Review | Impressive but faces stiff competition

August 12, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

Up for review today is the premium-mid range variant of the Reno10 family -- the Oppo Reno10 Pro. The phone, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, squares off against strong offerings from OnePlus, iQOO and Samsung in its segment. We see how it stacks up.

Design

Just like its Plus variant, the new Oppo Reno10 Pro carries a glossy premium look. While the two models seem similar, differences abound in the form of the camera module and the absence of the MariSilicon lens in the latter.

The Reno10 Pro comes in two attractive colour options: Silvery Grey and Glossy Purple. We received the latter to review; it has a subtle pastel look, with an elegant and understated appearance. As far as construction goes, the Reno10 Pro follows a standard sandwich three-piece design. The rear and front sides gracefully curve into the slim middle frame, creating a seamless and visually appealing device while simultaneously offering a better grip. The frame enhances the phone’s premium feel, but is, at the same time, prone to smudges.

The Reno10 Pro uses an under-display optical fingerprint reader that is impressively fast and accurate. On the top side, you’ll find a secondary microphone and an IR blaster, providing remote functionality. The right side houses the volume rocker and power button, which are thin but easy to locate. Moving to the bottom, you’ll spot the dual Nano-SIM tray, the primary microphone, and the convenient USB Type-C port. While the phone features a single bottom-firing speaker, it would have been a nice touch to include a second stereo speaker, especially considering the phone’s price point.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Display

The new Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. While not adaptive, you can choose between 60Hz, 120Hz, or auto modes to suit your preference. With a peak brightness of 950 nits, the display remains visible even in bright outdoor conditions. The display is supported by a 10-bit panel, capable of reproducing 1 billion plus colours. This results in reduced colour banding, providing richer and more accurate colour representation. Further, the display is HDR10+ certified, delivering enhanced dynamic range and an immersive viewing experience. But the phone misses out on Dolby Vision support, which we would have liked.

OS

The new Reno10 Pro comes pre-installed with Android 13, paired with Oppo’s sleek and user-friendly ColorOS 13.1 skin. This dynamic duo brings you smart features, offering a delightful user experience. However, the pre-installed apps from Oppo run unnecessary ads and send notifications, a source of mild irritation for a new user.

Processor

The Oppo Reno10 Pro comes with the octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, manufactured using an efficient 6 nm-based node process. While it is not the newest processor on the market, it has proven its worth in various smartphones, consistently delivering reliable and smooth performance. Complementing the chipset’s prowess, the Reno10 Pro is equipped with a generous 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Oppo has also added RAM expansion technology, allowing you to boost the RAM by an additional 12GB. This unique feature enhances the device’s multitasking capabilities and ensures a lag-free experience.

The phone comes equipped with Adreno 642L GPU support, making casual gaming a breeze. However, from a competitive standpoint, the gaming performance and value delivered are at normal levels. Games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) run on HD graphics without major drops in frame rates. The gameplay experience is enhanced by a slightly lowered graphics setting.

Camera

The phone boasts a triple-camera setup on the back, anchored by a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The sensor captures true-to-life colours and delivers good-quality images. The dynamic range performance is generally commendable. In low-light conditions, the primary camera shines, producing well-exposed shots with minimal noise, making it one of the best performers in this segment.

The 8MP ultra-wide camera exhibits good photo-capturing capability, with sharp details. Another notable feature is the inclusion of a 2X telephoto camera, an uncommon find in this segment. It captures good details and boasts a decent dynamic range, but its colour temperature differs from the primary camera, offering slightly cooler tones.

The Portrait mode impresses with good edge detection, particularly with the telephoto camera. The telephoto camera excels in colours, edge detection, and details. Something to keep in mind-- there is a slight shutter lag while taking portrait mode shots, so a steady hand and a still subject are necessary for optimal results.

The 32MP front camera does a decent job of rendering skin tones accurately. The selfies in portrait mode also turned out well with proper background separation.

Battery

The phone houses a substantial 4,600mAh battery with an impressive 80W fast charging capability. With this battery capacity, the device offers decent battery backup, easily lasting through an entire day. The phone takes around 35-40 minutes to get fully charged. To ensure safe charging, the smartphone comes equipped with a SuperVOOC S Power Management Chip, giving users peace of mind during their charging sessions.

Verdict

The Oppo Reno10 Pro offers a well-rounded experience at ₹39,999. The phone stands out with its impressive display, camera power and reliable battery life. While we find that its performance is decent for its price, the market has several other options that offer better value in terms of processing and power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.