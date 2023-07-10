Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G launched in India

July 10, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Oppo on Monday launched the Reno10 Pro series in India, expanding its premium segment portfolio. The new Reno10 series includes Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G smartphones. Both, Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G use Qualcomm processors.

The Chinese smartphone maker also unveiled Reno10 5G during the launch event and Oppo Enco Air3 Pro TWS. The price of Reno10 5G will be revealed on July 20 on Flipkart, whereas the Enco Air3 Pro will retail at ₹4,999.

Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G

The younger variant of the Reno10 Pro series has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate. The display reaches up to 950 nits of peak brightness. With 93% screen-to-body ratio and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, the panel is HDR10+ supportive as well.

In optics, Oppo has used a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor as primary camera in the Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G. Additionally, it features a 32MP telephoto lens which is Sony IMX709 and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Reno10 Pro 5G uses a 32MP selfie camera.

For computing, the Reno10 Pro ships with Snapdragon 778G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal space. The phone runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. RAM expansion is also available.

Oppo has gone with a 4,600mAh battery inside the Reno10 Pro 5G which gets support of an 80W SUPERVOOC charger that ships inside the box.

Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G will be available in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colours starting at ₹39,999.

Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G

The higher variant in the series has got a 6.74 inch AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness goes up to 1,400 in the Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

In camera, the main sensor remains same, a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G uses a 64MP telephoto camera and a similar 8MP ultrawide lens. Selfie camera in the Reno10 Pro+ 5G also equals the affordable variant which is 32MP.

Oppo Reno10 Pro+ progresses and features Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The OS remains unchanged here.

For power, Reno10 Pro+ 5G holds a 4,700mAh battery which is coupled with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger inside the box.

The Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G will sell in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey shades at a starting price of ₹54,999.

