OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G first impressions: Aims to amplify imaging and processing 

OPPO on Monday unveiled the new member of the Reno family, the Reno 8 Pro 5G

The OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max octa-core processor and has MariSilicon X Imaging NPU for image deliverance. Here we briefly highlight the first impressions of OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G for you.

Design

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with a pleasing body design and colour. The light body weight and an easy grip thanks to its curved body edges make it easy to handle in day-to-day conditions. The phone comes with a tall display and has a selfie camera sensor placed in the center of the display at the top end of the screen. The glazed green body color of the phone gives it an elegant and unique look. The placements of the buttons are as usual, with the power button on the right side and the volume keys on the left. At the bottom of the phone lies the dual SIM tray, Type-C port, and mono speaker outlet. The rear looks catchy with the rectangular frame giving it a distinct look. The frame consists of three camera sensors with the primary and secondary camera sensors carved out in a bigger lens frame, the third camera sensor lies next to the two big lenses and LED flash.

Display

The OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch screen AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The colour reproduction of the Reno 8 Pro 5G is bright and punchy.

Processor

OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max octa-core processor to power the functions. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM configuration. The Adreno GPU provides a smooth gaming experience. OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Camera

The OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera sensor. The primary sensor is a wide lens of 50MP, the secondary sensor is an ultrawide lens of 8MP and the third sensor is a 2MP macro lens. The phone features a 32MP lens for capturing selfies. The rear camera sensor comes with various modes like Portrait, Pro, Extra HD, Panorama, Macro, Film, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Dual-View video, etc. The rear sensors are capable of capturing 4K Videos even at night.

Battery

In terms of the battery, OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G holds 4,500mAh power. It comes with an 80W fast charger and can charge the phone within half an hour.

Initial Remarks

The OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G with its streamlined unibody design gives it an aesthetic appeal. The design and the unique body colour attract attention. The processor carries out any tasks thrown at it, but we will know more in the long run and in the final review of the phone. The MariSilicon X Imaging NPU promises to deliver detailed and sharp images, especially during the night, but we will have to wait for it. The battery is sufficient and so is the charger. Heating and battery drainage issues will be known as we experience the phone with regular use.