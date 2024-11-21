ADVERTISEMENT

Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3i wireless earbuds announced

Updated - November 21, 2024 01:00 pm IST

The new tablet from the Chinese smartphone maker hosts gen AI features like AI speak, AI summary, and AI eraser

The Hindu Bureau

Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3i wireless earbuds announced | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Oppo on Thursday (November 21, 2024) announced the Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3i wireless earbuds along with the launch of Find X8 series featuring Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro has a 3K 12.1 inch display having a 144 Hz refresh rate. The pad gets a Pencil 2 Pro support with haptic motor.

The Pad 3 Pro does support a detachable smart keyboard with built-in trackpad.

The Pad 3 Pro runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The tablet does support NFC transmission.

The Oppo Enco X3i TWS comes with IP55 rating. It claims up to 44 hours of battery life and supports Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0 with its dual dynamic drivers.

The Enco X3i offers up to 49dB of active noise cancellation. It has alive audio as well for surrounding noise.

Oppo did not reveal the pricing and availability of these two products in India.

