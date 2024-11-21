 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3i wireless earbuds announced

The new tablet from the Chinese smartphone maker hosts gen AI features like AI speak, AI summary, and AI eraser

Updated - November 21, 2024 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3i wireless earbuds announced

Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3i wireless earbuds announced | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Oppo on Thursday (November 21, 2024) announced the Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3i wireless earbuds along with the launch of Find X8 series featuring Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro has a 3K 12.1 inch display having a 144 Hz refresh rate. The pad gets a Pencil 2 Pro support with haptic motor.

The Pad 3 Pro does support a detachable smart keyboard with built-in trackpad.

The Pad 3 Pro runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The tablet does support NFC transmission.

The new tablet from the Chinese smartphone maker hosts gen AI features like AI speak, AI summary, and AI eraser.

The Oppo Enco X3i TWS comes with IP55 rating. It claims up to 44 hours of battery life and supports Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0 with its dual dynamic drivers.

The Enco X3i offers up to 49dB of active noise cancellation. It has alive audio as well for surrounding noise.

Oppo did not reveal the pricing and availability of these two products in India.

Published - November 21, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / accessories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.