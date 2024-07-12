Oppo launches Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G with new MediaTek SoC: Features, price and availability

Oppo on Friday expanded its Reno series with the launch of Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G in the Indian smartphone market. The Reno 12 series brings the generative AI features on-board with the inclusion of Google’s Gemini Ultra featuring AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak to enhance productivity.

The Reno 12 5G series camera also has the AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, and Smart Image Matting 2.0.

Both, Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G come with 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness. They use a 10-bit panels that support 1.07 billion colours.

Reno 12 Pro 5G has got Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for screen protection whereas the Reno 12 5G comes with Gorilla Glass 7i. Both the phones are IP65 rated.

Both, Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G ship with a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W charger inside the box.

For the fist time, both, Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro use MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. The Reno 12 Pro has got up to 12GB RAM LPDDR4x and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, while the Reno 12 comes in single variant of 8GB/256GB.

Both phones run on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14. Oppo has promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Reno 12 Pro 5G features a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfiies, it has a 50MP camera as well.

The Reno 12 5G uses the same 50MP Sony Lyt-600 sensor as primary, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro. It has a 32MP front camera.

The Reno 12 Pro 5G will be available in two variants: ₹36,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and ₹40,999 for the 12GB/512GB version.

The Reno 12 5G will be priced at ₹32,999 and come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Reno 12 Pro 5G will go on sale starting 18 July, and the Reno 12 5G from 25 July on the Oppo e-Store, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets.