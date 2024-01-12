Oppo launches Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro featuring MediaTek processors

January 12, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Oppo on Friday launched the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro in India. Featuring MediaTek processors, the 5G phones succeed the Reno 10 series launched last year and fit under the premium segment.

The Chinese smartphone maker announced that both Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Reno 11 will ship with ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. Both handsets will get three major Android version upgrades and four years of security updates.

Both, Oppo Reno 11 series devices boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved displays with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.

Oppo Reno 11 sports a 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor supported by a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. It has got a 32MP front lens for selfies.

Similarly, the Reno 11 Pro gets a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor along with a 32MP telephoto and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Front camera is of 32MP.

The Reno 11 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Reno 11 Pro uses MediaTek Dimensity 8200 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Reno 11 gets a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 67W charger whereas the Reno 11 Pro features a 4,600mAh battery and an 80W charger.

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G has been priced at ₹39,999, will be available from January 18. The Oppo Reno 11 5G will sell from January 25 in two storage variants; ₹29,999 (128GB) and ₹31,999 (256GB) respectively. All these smartphones will be available on Flipkart, Oppo’s e-Store, and across mainline retail outlets.

