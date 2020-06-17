Oppo launches Find X2 series, its first 5G smartphone in India

17 June 2020 22:25 IST

Oppo introduced its Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in India on Wednesday, three months after the Chinese smartphone maker first launched this series in Europe.

The Find X2 series is the company’s first 5G smartphone in India, the second largest smartphone market in the world. However, Oppo did not reveal when the models will be available for purchase in India.

Oppo Find X2

This model is priced at ₹64,990 and comes in two variants: Ceramic Black and Ocean Glass. It features an Ultra vision display of 6.7 inch 3K QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) having a hole punch design with up to 120 Hz ultra-high refresh rate and offers more than 1 billion color display. It has a hidden fingerprint unlock.

It runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. It comes with an internal storage of 256GB which is not expandable and has a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, which is useful for gaming.

The Oppo Find X2 has a front camera of 32 megapixel and three rear cameras, a wide angle camera of 48 megapixel, Ultra wide angle camera of 12 megapixel and a telephoto camera of 13 megapixel. It also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The phone has a 4200 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology. Oppo claims that the phone takes 38 minutes to be completely charged.

It comes with connectivity options of 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and Type-C USB. The phone also has Motion clear technology which helps to reduce the blur in high-speed games.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes in its limited Automobili Lamborghini edition with a 3D Lamborghini logo at its back.

The price of this model for the Indian market is not yet disclosed. The company said it will gift this limited edition to select persons involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to express their gratitude, said Sumit Walia, vice president, product and marketing, OPPO India.

The phone comes bundled with a microfiber leather case, wireless earbuds, SuperVOOC 2.0 car charger along with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 adapter and cable. Like the Find X2, it also has an Ultra vision display of 6.7 inch 3K QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) having a hole punch design with up to 120 Hz ultra-high refresh rate and has a hidden fingerprint unlock. It has a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and has an internal storage of 512GB which is not expandable.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a front camera of 32 megapixel and 3 rear cameras, a wide angle camera of 48 megapixel, Ultra wide angle camera of 48 megapixel and a periscope telephoto camera of 13 megapixel. It also has Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The phone has a 4260 mAh battery and has connectivity options of 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and Type-C USB.