Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Oppo launches F27 Pro+ 5G with IP69 rating in India

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G boasts a 5,000mAh battery on top of a 67W charger

Updated - June 13, 2024 02:32 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Oppo launches F27 Pro+ 5G with IP69 rating in India

Oppo launches F27 Pro+ 5G with IP69 rating in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Oppo on Thursday launched F27 Pro+ 5G mid-range smartphone in India featuring Armour body for durability and IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings to withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets and water immersion for up to 30 minutes along with MIL-STD-810H method 516.8 standard.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G has 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. The 10-bit panel has a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The front of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The F27 Pro+ 5G boasts a 5,000mAh battery on top of a 67W charger inside the box.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ runs on an octa-core MediaTek 7050 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and upto 256GB of storage. Virtual RAM till 8GB is also available. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G comes with a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G comes in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy shades having vegan leather design at the back. It retails at ₹27,999 for 8GB/128GB variant and ₹29,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant across Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo and offline stores starting June 20.

