Oppo on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) launched F27 5G smartphone featuring a halo LED light around the camera module at the back which pulsates to the beat of the music which can be further customised to notify messages and updates when the phone is placed face-down.

The Oppo F27 5G is the base variant of Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G launched in June.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also added the AI functions in the F27 5G camera along with Google Gemini tools like AI Writer for quick content creation, AI Summary for text condensation, and AI Speak for text-to-speech conversion, accessible via sidebar.

The Oppo F25 5G has a 6.67 inch OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness.

Oppo has used a 5,000 mAh battery in F27 5G along with a 45 W charger inside the box.

The F27 sports a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP portrait camera. It uses a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Oppo F27 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. Virtual RAM up to 8 GB is also available.

The smartphone is IP64 rated as well.

The Oppo F27 5G comes in Amber Orange and Emerald Green colours starting at ₹22,999 with 128 GB storage and ₹24,999 for the 256 GB variant.

