Oppo launches A3 Pro with MediaTek processor and 50MP main lens

Oppo on Friday launched A3 Pro mid-range smartphone in India featuring IP54 certification for water and dust, and AI eraser function.

The Oppo A3 Pro has a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

It ships with a 5,100mAh battery on top of a 45W charger inside the box.

The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC coupled with 8GB memory and upto 256GB storage. It has an option of up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM.

The A3 Pro features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Oppo A3 Pro sells in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black at ₹17,999 for 8GB/128GB storage and ₹19,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant across Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo store, and mainline retail outlets.

