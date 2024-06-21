GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oppo launches A3 Pro with MediaTek processor and 50MP main lens

Oppo A3 Pro has a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Updated - June 21, 2024 03:26 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 03:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Oppo launches A3 Pro with MediaTek processor and 50MP main lens

Oppo on Friday launched A3 Pro mid-range smartphone in India featuring IP54 certification for water and dust, and AI eraser function.

The Oppo A3 Pro has a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

It ships with a 5,100mAh battery on top of a 45W charger inside the box.

The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC coupled with 8GB memory and upto 256GB storage. It has an option of up to 8GB of additional virtual RAM.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The A3 Pro features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Oppo A3 Pro sells in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black at ₹17,999 for 8GB/128GB storage and ₹19,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant across Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo store, and mainline retail outlets.

