Oppo K12x 5G with 5100mAh battery and IP54 rating announced for July 29

Oppo on Monday announced the launch of K12x 5G on July 29 in India. The new addition to its K-series, is going to feature IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oppo K12x 5G is going to use a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It has L1 Widevine certifications for HD content.

Oppo J12x 5G will get a 5,100mAh battery supported by a 45W SuperVOOC charger in the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese smartphone maker said that Oppo K12x 5G will come in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colours with segment-first splash touch technology that lets users operate its touchscreen with wet hands or even if the screen is wet.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It will have a matte finish around its frame for grip better grip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oppo claims that the internals of K12x 5G are protected by a 360-degree damage-proof armour body. Additionally, its display is protected by Panda Glass.

For durability, it has got MIL-STD-810H certification.

The Oppo K12x 5G is going to be 7.68mm thick with a weight of 186 gram, as claimed.

The 5G phone will have a circular camera design at the back with the cosmic flashlight. With its dual view video feature, users can record videos from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

It will be launched on Flipkart apart from company’s website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.