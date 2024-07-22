GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oppo K12x 5G with 5100mAh battery and IP54 rating announced for July 29

For durability, it has got MIL-STD-810H certification

Updated - July 22, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Oppo K12x 5G with 5100mAh battery and IP54 rating announced for July 29

Oppo K12x 5G with 5100mAh battery and IP54 rating announced for July 29 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Oppo on Monday announced the launch of K12x 5G on July 29 in India. The new addition to its K-series, is going to feature IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo K12x 5G is going to use a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It has L1 Widevine certifications for HD content.

Oppo J12x 5G will get a 5,100mAh battery supported by a 45W SuperVOOC charger in the box.

The Chinese smartphone maker said that Oppo K12x 5G will come in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colours with segment-first splash touch technology that lets users operate its touchscreen with wet hands or even if the screen is wet.



It will have a matte finish around its frame for grip better grip.

Oppo claims that the internals of K12x 5G are protected by a 360-degree damage-proof armour body. Additionally, its display is protected by Panda Glass.

For durability, it has got MIL-STD-810H certification.

The Oppo K12x 5G is going to be 7.68mm thick with a weight of 186 gram, as claimed.

The 5G phone will have a circular camera design at the back with the cosmic flashlight. With its dual view video feature, users can record videos from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

It will be launched on Flipkart apart from company’s website.

