Oppo K12x 5G launched with IP54 rating, 120 Hz display in budget segment: Price, features, availability

Oppo on Monday launched K12x 5G smartphone with military grade 810H standard for durability in India. The Oppo K12x 5G also comes with IP54 rating for dust and splash protection, and splash touch technology that allows users to operate it even with wet fingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oppo K12x 5G has a 6.67-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits peak brightness. It also has Widevine L1 certifications.

The budget segment phone holds a 5 100 mAh battery, supported by a 45 W charger in the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oppo K12x sports a 32 MP main camera and a 2 MP portrait camera at rear. At front, it has an 8 MP camera for selfies.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Oppo K12x 5G runs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Virtual RAM till 8 GB is also available. It also supports up to 1 TB expandable memory via its microSD card slot.

The K12x 5G operates on Android 14 and will receive two OS updates and three years of security updates.

The Oppo K12x 5G comes in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet shades and in two storage variants: 128 GB/6 GB priced at ₹12,999 and 256 GB/8 GB for ₹15,999. It will be available starting August 2 on the Oppo e-store and Flipkart.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.