Oppo Find X8 series to use world’s first dual periscope camera and AI telescope zoom

Oppo on Thursday (November 7, 2024) said to use the world’s first dual periscope camera system with a triple prism fold reflection system in its upcoming smartphone series, Oppo Find X8. The new flagship series is expected to launch in December in India.

The new series from the Chinese smartphone maker will also have gen AI features in the X8 series quad camera set up like AI-backed telescope zoom, HyperTone image engine, Dolby Vision video recording, and 4-mic spatial audio.

It will also have with the Hasselblad Portrait, Master Mode for granular control over camera settings and Lightning Snap, which claims to capture 100 photos in 30 seconds.

The Find X8 series will have a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 sensor 3x telephoto lens with a 1/1.95” sensor. The triple prism folded lens reduces weight by 30% and size by 24% compared to previous models.

The 50 MP Sony IMX858 comes with a 6x periscope camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Oppo Find X8 series primary will be a 50 MP Sony’s LYT-808 sensor.

The Find X8 series uses the 2-DOL HDR capture with improved HyperTone image engine, that simultaneously captures two sets of exposure data using alternate pixels within the same frame. “This approach boosts dynamic range and enables razor-sharp images, especially when capturing shots of fast-moving subjects,” claims Oppo.

The HyperTone image engine claims to preserve maximum image quality across mid-tones, highlights, and tones by performing all computational adjustments directly on RAW sensor data.

The Find X8 series also comes with AI telescope zoom to help zoom into subjects up to 120x.

Oppo Find X8 series will also support Dolby Vision capture with a 12-bit processing pipeline for the camera system to adjust brightness and contrast levels frame-by-frame.

The Find X8 series also gets a dedicated camera Quick Button to launch camera. A single click lets users take a photo or video, while a long press of the Quick Button turns on continuous shooting for photos. Users can also swipe on this dedicated camera button to zoom in when shooting photos or videos in landscape mode.

Oppo Find X8 series will offer focal lengths ranging from 24mm to 135mm with the Hasselblad camera mode.