Oppo Find X8 Pro and Find X8 launched with periscope lens and MediaTek processor

Oppo on Thursday (November 21, 2024) launched its next flagship smartphone line-up, the Find X8 series, for the global markets including India. The Oppo Find X8 series features two phones: Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, that run on the MediaTek Dimensity processor and sport a Hasselblad tuned camera.

The new Oppo Find X8 series brings the native gen AI features to the camera as well as other tasks. Oppo has tied up with Google to use their collaborative models in the series.

The Chinese smartphone also unveiled its latest operating skin, ColorOS 15, for the global markets, which is based on Android 15. The Find X8 series will run the same OS and Android version.

The Oppo Find X8 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display whereas the Find X8 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Both the phones support a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. They use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for display protection.

Oppo Find X8 is powered by a 5,630 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery while the Find X8 Pro packs a 5,910 mAh cell. Both the phones ship with an 80 W charger inside the box.

Oppo has used the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC processor in both the phones, with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. Oppo said it would provide four years of OS and five years of security updates in the Find X8 series phones.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro will debut the dual-periscope telephoto camera. It ships with AI telescope zoom up to 120x, and 6x optical zoom. The Find X8 Pro sports a quad rear camera: a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, a 50 MP telephoto camera, and a 50 MP periscope sensor.

Meanwhile, the Find X8 comes with a 50 MP main lens, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto camera. Both the phones have a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

The Find X8 series gets a dedicated camera Quick Button to launch the camera and perform certain actions like zooming in and out.

Both the phones are IP68 and IP69 rated.

Oppo’s Find X8 will sell come in the Star Grey and Space Black shades, while the Find X8 Pro comes in Space Black and Pearl White colours. Both phones go on pre-order today in India.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro sells at ₹99,999 for 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and the Find X8 comes in two storage variants: 12 GB + 256 GB at ₹69,999 and 16 GB + 512 GB at ₹79,999. Both the devices will be available from December 3 on the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets.