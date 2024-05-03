May 03, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

It is almost 4 years now since we saw the Find X series in India and the trend seems to continue. However, today we have the Chinese variant with us that the company provided to gauge Indian sentiment. Well, to be frank the new Find X7 Ultra covers every aspect that it has to offer to go against the likes of Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Vivo X100 Pro- all priced at a comparatively higher price.

Design

Find X7 Ultra’s main attraction in the design is the camera module along with the vegan leather covering half of the rear side. If you have read our review of Vivo X100 Pro, you will find a resemblance between their camera modules. We got the Blue variant to test which has a premium look to it. The blue colour complements the half-glass body very well. A lower price means that there will be some adjustments and we saw that in the frame of the phone. The phone features an aluminium frame rather than a titanium one which you get in S24 Ultra.

Moving to the front side you will see the 6.82-inch display which is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone comes with IP68 certification too. You also get to see an alert slider on the left side of the phone but it operates in a slightly different manner than the usual alert sliders that you have seen. Alongside the Ring and Silent modes, it includes a VIP mode. This mode blocks access to the camera, microphones, and location. The overall feel of the phone is good. It offers a nice grip and is easy to use despite its big circular camera module.

Display

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is equipped with a high-end display featuring a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED panel. The display has a resolution of 1440x3168 pixels, with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 or 2.2:1, and a pixel density of 510 pixels per inch (ppi). The refresh rate of the display is variable, ranging from a maximum of 120Hz down to a minimum of 1Hz, allowing for smooth visuals and efficient power consumption.

To minimize flickering at low brightness levels, the display utilizes 2160Hz PWM dimming for brightness levels below 70 nits. On the other end of the brightness spectrum, the display is capable of achieving up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness in HDR scenarios, providing excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

Regarding HDR support, the Find X7 Ultra is compatible with HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision standards, ensuring a wide colour gamut and high contrast ratio for an immersive viewing experience when consuming HDR content.

OS

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra comes pre-loaded with the Chinese version of ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. This OS comes with numerous pre-installed Chinese apps, but one can uninstall all of these apps. Since we have the Chinese OS we had to install Google Play store to access the needed apps in India.

Performance

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is the same flagship processor found in many other high-end smartphones released in 2024. This top-of-the-line chipset ensures that the Find X7 Ultra delivers exceptional performance, whether it’s for demanding tasks or resource-intensive applications.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is accompanied by the Adreno 750 GPU, which provides ample graphical processing power to handle even the most graphics-intensive games and multimedia content with ease.

The Find X7 Ultra is available in three memory configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. The review unit we tested was the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage, and the storage performance was consistent with the specified UFS 4.0 standard, ensuring fast read and write speeds.

Consistent with other ColorOS smartphones, the Find X7 Ultra features a high-performance mode that unlocks the device’s full potential when needed. In regular usage, the device operates at a lower performance level to optimize battery life and thermal management.

During our testing, the Find X7 Ultra effortlessly handled demanding games and multitasking scenarios. We did not encounter any noticeable lag or performance issues, even when running multiple applications simultaneously or playing graphics-intensive games.

In benchmark testing, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra performed exceptionally well. The phone scored 2175 points in the single-core test and 6428 points in the multi-core test. These scores are comparable to those achieved by the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, the Find X7 Ultra’s GPU performance was impressive, scoring 14568 points in the GPU test, further highlighting its capability to handle demanding graphics workloads seamlessly.

Camera

The star of the show is the camera of the new Oppo Find X7 Ultra. The device boasts an impressive quad camera setup on the rear, featuring four 50MP sensors. The main camera is equipped with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, a 23mm focal length, and optical image stabilization (OIS) for reducing blur from camera shake.

The ultra-wide camera utilizes a Sony LYT-600 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 14mm focal length, offering a wider field of view. Notably, this camera can focus on subjects as close as 4 centimeters (1.6 inches), enabling macro photography capabilities.

For zooming, the Find X7 Ultra features two periscope lenses. The first one offers 3X optical zoom and is equipped with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, an f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and a 65mm focal length. The second periscope lens provides 6X optical zoom and houses a 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor, an f/4.3 aperture, a 135mm equivalent focal length, and OIS.

To enhance the camera’s performance, Oppo has developed the HyperTone Image Engine and partnered with renowned camera maker Hasselblad. The device includes a Hasselblad Portrait Mode for bokeh effects, a variety of photo filters, and a Hasselblad Master Mode that allows users to shoot in RAW format and manually adjust settings such as ISO, shutter speed, exposure compensation, focus, and white balance.

In real-world usage, the main camera captures excellent photos with a very good level of detail and natural-looking textures, thanks to Oppo’s restrained image processing. The camera exposes scenes reliably, resulting in well-developed images with wide dynamic range across various shooting scenarios.

The telephoto lenses at 2x, 3x, and 6x zoom levels also deliver top-class photos, exhibiting excellent noise-free detail without excessive sharpening. The camera maintains great results in terms of white balance and dynamic range even at higher zoom levels.

Low-light performance is enhanced by automatic low-light processing, which kicks in when necessary, reducing the need for a dedicated Night mode. The main camera captures well-exposed images with excellent dynamic range, preserving details in both highlights and shadows without introducing artificial-looking results. The auto white balance handles complex scenes with ease, and color saturation is accurate.

Selfies captured by the front-facing camera are also impressive, with real skin tones, lively colors, and a respectable dynamic range, although Oppo continues to save selfie images at the full 32MP resolution, which may not be necessary for the level of detail captured.

Battery

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which provides decent battery life for a flagship device. While the battery capacity is lower than some models from OnePlus and Vivo, which offer 5,400mAh batteries, it is on par with other high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which also feature 5,000mAh batteries. In real-world usage, the Find X7 Ultra can comfortably last a day on a single charge.

To complement the battery life, the Find X7 Ultra supports fast charging capabilities. The device ships with a 100W SuperVOOC charger, which can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in approximately 24 to 27 minutes, ensuring a quick top-up when needed.

Additionally, the Find X7 Ultra supports wireless charging, with a maximum power of 50W when used with Oppo’s proprietary wireless charging pads. This feature adds convenience for users who prefer a cable-free charging experience.

Verdict

While the Oppo Find X7 Ultra may not be launching in India this year, the phone seems to check all the boxes that redefine what a flagship smartphone can offer. With its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, impressive quad-camera system developed in partnership with Hasselblad and the other features, the Find X7 Ultra appears to provide a strong alternative to the flagship phones, but at a more pocket-friendly price point. For smartphone enthusiasts in markets where it is available, the Find X7 Ultra shapes up to be a very capable flagship that doesn’t break the bank. In China, it retails around CNY 5,999 (nearly ₹69,099).

