Oppo Find N3 Flip Review | Scores on design and usability

Oppo has unveiled the new member of its N series - the new Find N3 Flip. Succeeding over the N2 Flip, N3 Flip comes with a more useful cover screen. The phone also gets three rear cameras, including a telephoto lens. Furthermore, for the first time, the N series boasts an IPX4 rating.

Design

The Oppo Find N3 Flip features a distinct design update compared to its predecessor, notably in the camera module. Unlike the Find N2, the Find N3 boasts a circular camera setup housing three sensors, resembling the OnePlus 11’s Hasselblad-branded design. However, this camera module protrudes slightly, causing wobbling when the phone is on a surface and obstructing one-handed usage with the cover screen.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is undeniably stylish with a glass back and metal frame, available in black and cream. Its curved design fits comfortably in your hand, but the glass surface, while resistant to smudges, can be extremely slippery, posing a risk of accidental drops despite Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone’s button placement includes an alert slider on the left side, making mode changes convenient.

Display

The Oppo Find N3 Flip has a 3.26-inch cover display with a 720x382 resolution, and on the inside is a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a clear 2520x1080 resolution.

The cover screen supports over 40 popular apps like Google Maps, WhatsApp, Twitter, and more, and they work seamlessly without distortions or black bars. It also features a full QWERTY keyboard and interactive pet wallpapers for a touch of charm. The user experience of the N3 Flip cover screen is comparatively better than Flip5 in terms of usability.

Notifications are easily accessible, and there’s an intuitive app drawer for quick access to select mini-apps. However, due to the narrow, vertical screen, some elements may appear downsized, especially extensive text. It excels at tasks like messaging, navigation, and streaming music.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, the Find N3 Flip’s inner display has a nearly imperceptible crease, thanks to the ‘Flexion’ hinge, which offers various viewing angles for video calls, content consumption, and selfies.

The inner display supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and offers 1440Hz PWM dimming. It boasts vibrant colours and offers different screen colour modes, including a Cinematic mode for accurate colour reproduction. With a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, the display remains readable in bright sunlight and supports HDR10+ for an enhanced content viewing experience with platforms like YouTube and Netflix.

OS

The OPPO Find N3 Flip utilises ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, to provide stability and customisation. It offers features like split-screen, flexible app windows, and a handy smart sidebar. The cover display adds animated virtual pet wallpapers for a fun touch.

However, there are some pre-installed apps that might not suit everyone. The App Market may seem redundant to some users, and unwanted notifications from apps like Hot Apps and Hot Games can be bothersome, but you can disable them in the settings.

Processor

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. It handles various tasks and applications effortlessly. Paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of USF 4.0 storage, the phone delivers smooth performance for everyday use. However, we would have liked to see the latest Snapdragon Gen 2 processor. When it comes to gaming, the phone performs well, handling games like BGMI at highest settings with a consistent frame rate.

Camera

Oppo Find N3 Flip boasts some impressive sensors for a compact device. There’s a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX582 ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 portrait camera, which also doubles as a telephoto portrait lens.

These sensors, though smaller than what’s found in some foldable devices, deliver solid performance. The primary camera shines in various lighting conditions, offering excellent dynamic range, detailed shots, and true-to-life colours. Default settings produce shareable photos for social media. Close-up shots may exhibit minor fringing, but it’s a minor issue. The 2x telephoto shots maintain impressive colour consistency.

Portrait images, while generally satisfactory for everyday use, could use some fine-tuning. There’s a hint of softness and slightly imprecise edge detection. However, for most users, portrait images are more than serviceable, and the 2x portrait shots have a unique appeal.

The ultra-wide lens stands out, capturing images with minimal distortion, plenty of detail, and vibrant colours. Enhanced dynamic range would be a nice addition. You can also take macro shots using the ultra-wide shooter, and the results are pleasing and detailed.

The images taken at night maintain the crisp details. The lens adjusts according to the lighting condition and delivers images with proper shadow and dynamic range.

When it comes to selfies, the Find N3 Flip has a 32MP shooter in a punch-hole cutout on the inner screen. While it takes decent selfies, there’s not a strong reason to use this lens. For more detailed selfies, using the main camera via the cover screen is the better choice to get the best results.

Battery

The new Find N3 Flip is powered by a 4,300mAh battery, which is more than what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. With moderate usage, the phone lasts a day quite comfortably. The phone supports 44W SuperVOOC charging, making it one of the fastest charging options available among the Flip phones. It can charge from 0 to 100 percent in about an hour, a noteworthy achievement. However, it’s important to note that wireless charging is not supported.

Verdict

The new Oppo Find N3 Flip is one of the best flip phones out there in terms of its overall design and usability. The presence of a crease-free inner display, versatile rear camera sensors, a sustainable battery life and a more functional cover screen give it an edge over the competition which is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5. However, a cleaner, bloatware-free experience with wireless charging could have added more spice to Flip N3.

Oppo Find N3 Flip sells at ₹94,999.

