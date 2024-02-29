Oppo F25 Pro 5G launched with Dimensity processor

February 29, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Oppo on Thursday launched the F25 Pro 5G smartphone for mid-segment buyers in India. Among other features, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G brings a 64MP main camera, a Dimensity processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Panda Glass. The phone is rated IP65 for water resistance.

The Oppo F25 brings a 64MP main sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 32MP front camera for selfies.

The mid-tier phone uses the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8GB RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The F25 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

There is a 67W charger to power the 5,000mAh battery in the F25 Pro.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G also introduces AI-based smart image matting in its segment that enables one-tap extraction of subjects from photos and turns them into a transparent PNG.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants starting at ₹23,999 (128GB) and ₹25,999 (256GB), respectively. It will go on sale from March 5, at the company’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.