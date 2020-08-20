Oppo F17 Pro claims to be ‘sleekest’ smartphone yet

The newest addition to the smartphone series will sport an 7.48 millimetre ultra-thin design and 164 grams ultra-lightweight body

Oppo is set to launch a new entrant to their F-series: the Oppo F17 Pro. Oppo F17 Pro is expected to be launched in September and is going to be the ‘sleekest’ smartphone the brand has offered so far, with a 7.48 millimetre ultra-thin design and 164 grams ultra-lightweight body.

In fact, Oppo India has called the F17 Pro “the sleekest phone of 2020” in a tweet posted on August 20, 2020.

The ultra-sleek body of the F17 Pro is designed to optimise and fit the mainboard, battery and other components. For the first time ever, Oppo F17 Pro will introduce a thin 220 Degree Edge which aims to give users a smoother in-hand feel of the device. Oppo F17 Pro is designed with a rounded edge design technique allowing the light to refract at the rounded point. According to the Chinese brand, the F series is highly popular amongst millennials for offering waves of novel features.

It has been a busy year for Oppo, despite the crackdown on Chinese technologies. They launched the Find X2 and the Reno4 Pro, as well as accessories including Power Bank2, a 10000 mAh power cell which comes with an 18-watt fast charging feature which claims to charge a typical 4200 mAh battery 16% faster than other power banks.