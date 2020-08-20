Gadgets

Oppo F17 Pro claims to be ‘sleekest’ smartphone yet

The Oppo F17 Pro’s sleekness, as teased by Oppo India via social media

The Oppo F17 Pro’s sleekness, as teased by Oppo India via social media   | Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo is set to launch a new entrant to their F-series: the Oppo F17 Pro. Oppo F17 Pro is expected to be launched in September and is going to be the ‘sleekest’ smartphone the brand has offered so far, with a 7.48 millimetre ultra-thin design and 164 grams ultra-lightweight body.

In fact, Oppo India has called the F17 Pro “the sleekest phone of 2020” in a tweet posted on August 20, 2020.

The ultra-sleek body of the F17 Pro is designed to optimise and fit the mainboard, battery and other components. For the first time ever, Oppo F17 Pro will introduce a thin 220 Degree Edge which aims to give users a smoother in-hand feel of the device. Oppo F17 Pro is designed with a rounded edge design technique allowing the light to refract at the rounded point. According to the Chinese brand, the F series is highly popular amongst millennials for offering waves of novel features.

 

It has been a busy year for Oppo, despite the crackdown on Chinese technologies. They launched the Find X2 and the Reno4 Pro, as well as accessories including Power Bank2, a 10000 mAh power cell which comes with an 18-watt fast charging feature which claims to charge a typical 4200 mAh battery 16% faster than other power banks.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 5:04:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/gadgets/oppo-f17-pro-sleekest-smartphone-748-millimetre-ultra-thin-164-grams/article32402761.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story