Oppo brings A78 mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 680

August 01, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

Oppo on Tuesday launched A78 smartphone in the mid-range segment in India. The 4G smartphone expands Oppo’s A series with features like 50MP main camera.

The Oppo A78 has a 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It also has the L1 Widevine certification for HD video streaming.

The Chinese smartphone maker has used a 5,000mAh battery in Oppo A78 that gets the support of a 67W charger included in the box.

Oppo A78 uses Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB through microSD card. Additionally, it can get an extended RAM of 8GB. The A78 operates on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

Oppo has used a 50MP main lens on A78 along with a 2MP depth sensor. The mid-segment phone has an 8MP front camera.

The Oppo A78 is available in Aqua Green and Mist Black colours priced at ₹17,499. It sells across offline stores, Oppo’s website and Flipkart.

