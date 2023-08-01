HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oppo brings A78 mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 680

Oppo has used a 50MP main lens on A78 along with a 2MP depth sensor. The mid-segment phone has an 8MP front camera

August 01, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Oppo brings A78 mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 680.

Oppo brings A78 mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 680. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Oppo on Tuesday launched A78 smartphone in the mid-range segment in India. The 4G smartphone expands Oppo’s A series with features like 50MP main camera.

The Oppo A78 has a 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It also has the L1 Widevine certification for HD video streaming.

The Chinese smartphone maker has used a 5,000mAh battery in Oppo A78 that gets the support of a 67W charger included in the box.

Oppo A78 uses Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB through microSD card. Additionally, it can get an extended RAM of 8GB. The A78 operates on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Oppo has used a 50MP main lens on A78 along with a 2MP depth sensor. The mid-segment phone has an 8MP front camera.

The Oppo A78 is available in Aqua Green and Mist Black colours priced at ₹17,499. It sells across offline stores, Oppo’s website and Flipkart.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.