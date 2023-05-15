ADVERTISEMENT

Oppo brings a new 5G phone powered by Snapdragon SoC

May 15, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The Chinese smartphone maker has used Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor in the Oppo F23 5G

The Hindu Bureau

Oppo brings a new 5G phone powered by Snapdragon SoC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Oppo on Monday launched a new mid-segment 5G smartphone, Oppo F23, featuring 5,000mAh battery and Snapdragon SoC.

The Oppo F23 5G has a 6.72-inch display having a refresh rate of 120Hz and comes with a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio.

The Oppo F23 5G sports a 64MP main shooter, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP microlens. It has got a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Chinese smartphone maker has used Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor in the F23. The 5G-enabled chipset comes equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal space. The phone also supports expandable memory up to 1TB via SD card.

The F23 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

For a 5,000mAh battery, the Oppo F23 5G has got a 67W charger inside the box.

Oppo F23 5G will be available in Bold Gold and Cool Black colours from May 18 on Amazon, Oppo and retail stores. The 8GB RAM+ 256GB ROM model is priced at ₹24,999.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

