Oppo has launched its A3 5G smartphone that runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and has a 50 MP camera with AI features that retails at ₹15,999.

The Oppo A3 5G smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display with 1604 × 720 resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The company claims it has “military-grade shock resistance” as well.

Oppo A3 5G has a battery capacity of 5,100 mAh and a 45 W charger inside the box. It comes with 6 GB + 128 GB of storage.

The camera set-up in Oppo A3 5G includes a 50 MP main rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

There is also an A3 Pro model of the smartphone, with a 50 MP main lens.

The phone comes with a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, a gravity sensor, and a pedometer.

Fingerprint and facial recognition are both supported.

The available colours are Ocean Blue and Nebula Red, which are light blue and burgundy, respectively.

