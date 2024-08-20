ADVERTISEMENT

OPPO A3 5G phone with 1,000 nits brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched in India

Published - August 20, 2024 11:15 am IST

Oppo launched the A3 model with the MediaTek processor and a 50 MP Ultra-Clear Camera

The Hindu Bureau

The OPPO A3 5G phone has a battery capacity of 5,100 mAh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Oppo has launched its A3 5G smartphone that runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and has a 50 MP camera with AI features that retails at ₹15,999.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oppo A3 5G smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display with 1604 × 720 resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The company claims it has “military-grade shock resistance” as well.

Oppo A3 5G has a battery capacity of 5,100 mAh and a 45 W charger inside the box. It comes with 6 GB + 128 GB of storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The camera set-up in Oppo A3 5G includes a 50 MP main rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There is also an A3 Pro model of the smartphone, with a 50 MP main lens.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Review | For those who value style with practicality

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

The phone comes with a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, a gravity sensor, and a pedometer.

Fingerprint and facial recognition are both supported.

The available colours are Ocean Blue and Nebula Red, which are light blue and burgundy, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US