  • Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED; default maximum brightness 600 nits and high brightness mode 1000 nits; 466*466 resolution
  • Weight: About 59 grams, with the wrist strap
  • Battery: 500mAh and up to 100 hours in smart mode
  • Sports modes: 100+ sports modes and 6 types of automatic recognition 
  • Water/dust resistance: IP68
  • Processor: Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
  • OS: Wear OS 4 + RTOS