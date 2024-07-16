OnePlus Watch 2R and Nord Buds 3 Pro launched: Specs, price, availability

OnePlus expanded its IoT ecosystem with the launch of OnePlus Watch 2R and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro on Tuesday, alongside OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro claims up to 44 hours of battery life with case and 12 hours on single charge without ANC, and up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case in AAC mode with ANC on.

It has 12.4mm driver and features hybrid active noise cancellation, with up to 49dB noise cancellation.

Nord Buds 3 Pro has BassWave 2.0 that claims to fine-tunes bass frequencies to create a deep and broad low-end while maintaining clarity and fidelity. It comes with OnePlus’ Master EQ in three distinctive modes – Balanced, Serenade, and Bass.

Nords Buds 3 Pro TWS supports Bluetooth 5.4 and above connectivity. It also comes with Google Fast Pair and IP55 rated.

The OnePlus Nord 3 Pro will retail at ₹3,299. It will go on open sale at midnight on 20 July at Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, Blinkit, OnePlus Stores and select offline partner stores.

OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R is a successor of Watch 2.

The Watch 2R features two side buttons: one for quick access to apps and a dedicated action button for fitness tracking. It also features bezels with a two-tone design.

The OnePlus Watch 2R claims up to 100 hour battery life or up to 48 hours with heavy use and is powered with Wear OS 4. It uses Snapdragon W5 chipset and the BES 2700 MCU efficiency chipset.

It comes with a 7.5W VOOC charging, and holds a 500mAh battery. OnePlus Watch 2R meets both 5ATM and IP68 standards.

OnePlus Watch 2R comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM configuration.

With OHealth, user can customise over 100 sports tracking modes available, including badminton, running, tennis, skiing, and more. The running mode tracks metrics like ground contact time (GCT), GCT balance, and VO2 max.

The OnePlus Watch 2R has dual-frequency GPS for enhanced location tracking accuracy.

The Watch 2R offers sleep-tracking analysis like deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep, awake times, and even sleep breathing rate. It also evaluates stress levels by analysing heart rate variability (HRV).

The OnePlus Watch 2R comes in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray colours, priced at ₹17,999. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores and select offline partner stores.