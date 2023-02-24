  • Dimensions: 65 inches diagonally
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Display: QLED 4K
  • Refresh Rate: 120 HZ
  • Brightness: 500 to 1,200 Nits
  • Sound output: 70W
  • OS: Google TV/Android 11
  • Input: WiFi Standard/Bluetooth 5.0/1 Ethernet input/1 RF Connection input/HDMI 2.1*3/Mini 3 in 1 AV/1 Digital Audio Output/USB 2.0*2/OnePlus Connect 2.0