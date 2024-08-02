OnePlus to launch Apex Edition of its first-ever foldable phone with enhanced storage on Aug 7

OnePlus has announced the Apex Edition of its first-ever foldable phone, OnePlus Open, for August 7 launch. The new foldable phone will also come in a new colour option, Crimson Shadow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese smartphone maker said the new OnePlus Open Apex Edition raises the bar with enhanced storage, AI image editing features, and innovative security features.

OnePlus launched its first foldable phone on October 2023 featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Open had a 6.31 inch cover screen and a 7.82 inch main display with 2800 nits of peak brightness.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus Open came with a 48 MP main camera along with a 64 MP telephoto sensor and a 48 MP ultrawide lens. Open has a 20MP front camera on inside and a 32MP selfie sensor on the cover.

OnePlus Open was launched at ₹1,39,999.

“With the updated OnePlus Open Apex Edition, we continue to push boundaries with enhanced features, delivering a luxurious experience that embodies our ‘Never Settle’ mantra,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.