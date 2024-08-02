GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OnePlus to launch Apex Edition of its first-ever foldable phone with enhanced storage on Aug 7

The Chinese smartphone maker said the new OnePlus Open Apex Edition raises the bar with enhanced storage, AI image editing features, and innovative security features

Updated - August 02, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus to launch Apex Edition of its first-ever foldable phone with enhanced storage on Aug 7

OnePlus to launch Apex Edition of its first-ever foldable phone with enhanced storage on Aug 7 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus has announced the Apex Edition of its first-ever foldable phone, OnePlus Open, for August 7 launch. The new foldable phone will also come in a new colour option, Crimson Shadow.

The Chinese smartphone maker said the new OnePlus Open Apex Edition raises the bar with enhanced storage, AI image editing features, and innovative security features.

OnePlus launched its first foldable phone on October 2023 featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

OnePlus Open had a 6.31 inch cover screen and a 7.82 inch main display with 2800 nits of peak brightness.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus Open came with a 48 MP main camera along with a 64 MP telephoto sensor and a 48 MP ultrawide lens. Open has a 20MP front camera on inside and a 32MP selfie sensor on the cover.

OnePlus Open was launched at ₹1,39,999.

“With the updated OnePlus Open Apex Edition, we continue to push boundaries with enhanced features, delivering a luxurious experience that embodies our ‘Never Settle’ mantra,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.