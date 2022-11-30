  1. EPaper
OnePlus to foray into monitor space, launch scheduled on Dec 12

OnePlus shared that the X 27 monitor caters to the premium segment, while the E 24 serves as a mid-range product.

November 30, 2022 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus is set to launch two monitors the  X 27 and E 24 in December

OnePlus is set to launch two monitors the  X 27 and E 24 in December | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus is set to foray into the monitor space with its upcoming launch on December 12 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is slated to launch two monitors, X 27 and E 24, in 27 inch and 24 inches, respectively.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

According to OnePlus, the monitor X 27 caters to the premium segment offering superior display and performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study.

Similarly, the OnePlus monitor E 24 serves as a mid-range product offering a series of great features at a highly accessible price point, making it an incredibly convenient choice of monitor for everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment, it said.

“We are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus product portfolio, the OnePlus monitors. We are positive that it will deliver the signature OnePlus experience to our community,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

“The OnePlus monitors also mark our relentless efforts to design innovative products offering top-notch technology at their respective price segments. As always, consistent market analysis and valuable feedback from our community continue to shape our product offerings for them,” he added.

OnePlus entered into the smart TV industry in 2019. It emerged among the top three smart TV brands in India in Q2 2022 as per Counterpoint, registering 123% y-o-y growth in the first half of the year.

