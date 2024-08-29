GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OnePlus says it is “committed to resolving” motherboard issue in OnePlus 9 and 10 Pro phones

OnePlus responded to users over complaints of a software update causing their phones to crash and experience motherboard issues

Published - August 29, 2024 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Social media platforms saw OnePlus users complaining and expressing their distress over the high cost of repairs [File]

Social media platforms saw OnePlus users complaining and expressing their distress over the high cost of repairs [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OnePlus has said it is sorry to hear that its smartphone customers are experiencing issues with the motherboard of their devices and said it was working on resolving the problem for affected users as quickly as it could.

“‘We’re sorry to hear about some recent cases where the users are experiencing certain problems with their OnePlus 9 and 10 Pro regarding the motherboard of the device,” said OnePlus in a statement to The Hindu, adding that it was working to make motherboard repairs less costly.

Users had previously complained about the high cost of repairing their often new devices.

Ep10: How super-fast charging tech has changed smartphone market dynamics | The Interface podcast

“Our customers’ user experience really matters to us. While we’re still investigating the cause, we want to assure you that we’re committed to resolving this for affected users as quickly as possible. We know motherboard repairs can be costly, but we’re working hard to make them more affordable. We ask that any customers that are affected by a similar issue to get in contact with Customer Service so we can help resolve the situation as soon as possible,” said OnePlus.

The issue appeared to largely affect users of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro phones after a software update, leading to sudden crashes, heating, or lagging. Customers have demanded free repairs and extended warranty in order to address the defects.

OnePlus earlier announced a lifetime display warranty for eligible users, in order to address the issue of a green line on their AMOLED display panels for smartphones in the last year.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / PDAs and smartphones / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.