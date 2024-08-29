OnePlus says it is “committed to resolving” motherboard issue in OnePlus 9 and 10 Pro phones

OnePlus has said it is sorry to hear that its smartphone customers are experiencing issues with the motherboard of their devices and said it was working on resolving the problem for affected users as quickly as it could.

“‘We’re sorry to hear about some recent cases where the users are experiencing certain problems with their OnePlus 9 and 10 Pro regarding the motherboard of the device,” said OnePlus in a statement to The Hindu, adding that it was working to make motherboard repairs less costly.

Users had previously complained about the high cost of repairing their often new devices.

“Our customers’ user experience really matters to us. While we’re still investigating the cause, we want to assure you that we’re committed to resolving this for affected users as quickly as possible. We know motherboard repairs can be costly, but we’re working hard to make them more affordable. We ask that any customers that are affected by a similar issue to get in contact with Customer Service so we can help resolve the situation as soon as possible,” said OnePlus.

The issue appeared to largely affect users of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro phones after a software update, leading to sudden crashes, heating, or lagging. Customers have demanded free repairs and extended warranty in order to address the defects.

OnePlus earlier announced a lifetime display warranty for eligible users, in order to address the issue of a green line on their AMOLED display panels for smartphones in the last year.