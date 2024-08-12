The OnePlus Pad 2 is a successor to the OnePlus Pad, which was launched last year. The new model comes with some changes. For instance, the new Pad 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and supported by AI features. The display size also gets bigger in the new Pad 2. However, the tab is still missing the microSD card slot.

Design

OnePlus has maintained the sleek and premium design with the Pad 2, building on the aesthetic foundation laid by its predecessor. The tablet features an all-metal unibody design in Nimbus Gray. The new model is slimmer than the older OnePlus Pad. This reduction in thickness, coupled with a weight of around 584 grams, makes the Pad 2 more portable.

When it comes to ports and buttons, OnePlus has maintained a minimalist approach while ensuring functionality. On the left, you’ll find the power button and ports for two of the four loudspeakers. The right houses the remaining two speakers and the USB-C port. This strategic placement of the USB-C port on the side rather than the bottom allows for more comfortable use when the tablet is connected to a charger or external device.

The top of the tablet has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the optional OnePlus Stylo 2 while charging. A pill-shaped pattern on the right side indicates where the stylus charges inductively. On the left of the top edge, you’ll find the volume buttons and a microphone. The placement ensures easy access to these controls when the tablet is in landscape orientation, which is likely to be the primary usage mode for many users.

The bottom of the tablet features three contact plates for the magnetic keyboard accessory. This clean integration allows for a seamless connection with the OnePlus Smart Keyboard without compromising the tablet’s sleek design.

It’s worth noting that the OnePlus Pad 2 does not include a fingerprint scanner, relying instead on facial recognition and traditional passcode methods for device security. While this omission might be a drawback for some users, it contributes to the clean, uncluttered design of the tablet.

Display

The OnePlus Pad 2’s display is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, featuring a 12.1-inch 3K LCD panel with a resolution of 3000 x 2120 pixels. This improvement over the previous 2800 x 2000 resolution enhances text sharpness, image detail, and overall visual experience. Maintaining the 7:5 aspect ratio, the Pad 2 strikes a balance between productivity and entertainment, offering ample vertical space for editing and browsing while being suitable for widescreen videos.

The display’s peak brightness of 900 nits boosts outdoor visibility and HDR performance, making it versatile in various lighting conditions. With Dolby Vision support, the Pad 2 delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and a sharp contrast for an immersive HDR content experience.

A standout feature is the adaptive refresh rate, which dynamically adjusts between 30 Hz and 144 Hz to balance smooth visuals with power efficiency. This technology enhances battery life during static tasks and provides smooth motion during gaming or scrolling.

Accessories

OnePlus continues to offer a range of accessories to complement the OnePlus Pad 2, though it’s important to note that these are sold separately. The primary accessories include the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard.

The OnePlus Stylo 2 has been significantly upgraded from its predecessor, offering 16,000 pressure sensitivity levels. Users can swipe up or down on the Stylo 2’s touch control pad to navigate through presentations or documents, and a double-tap provides quick access to drawing and annotation tools. For presenters, there’s even a laser pointer function activated by pressing and holding the touchpad, with a double-click switching to a red annotation pen for highlighting key points.

The OnePlus Smart Keyboard has also seen notable improvements. The keyboard now features a larger touchpad, providing more space for multi-touch gestures and smoother navigation. The adjustable tilt mechanism enhances comfort, allowing users to find the perfect angle for typing. Additionally, the inclusion of a row of shortcut keys increases productivity by providing quick access to commonly used functions. The chiclet-style keys are well-spaced and offer good tactile feedback, making typing a pleasure. However, the lack of backlighting on the keyboard remains a minor drawback, especially for those who often work in low-light environments.

Speakers

Audio performance has been significantly elevated on the OnePlus Pad 2 with the introduction of a 6-speaker system, a notable upgrade from the quad-speaker setup on the original Pad. This new Omnibearing Sound system is designed to deliver a more immersive audio experience with improved bass response and clarity across the frequency spectrum.

The six speakers are strategically positioned on both sides of the tablet, creating a true stereo soundscape. This arrangement allows for better spatial separation of audio, enhancing the perception of directionality in music, movies, and games. The result is a more enveloping audio experience that complements the tablet’s large, high-resolution display.

OnePlus has also introduced its proprietary Holo Audio technology to the Pad 2. This innovative feature precisely places different audio sources like calls, messages, music, videos, and alarms within a hemisphere-shaped virtual space. Another standout audio feature is the Omnibearing Sound Field. This technology intelligently adjusts the audio output based on the device’s orientation. The OnePlus Pad 2 also boasts Hi-Res audio certification, ensuring high-quality sound output when paired with compatible wired or wireless earbuds.

OS and Smart Features

The OnePlus Pad 2 runs on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, offering a clean and intuitive user interface that OnePlus fans will find familiar. This latest version of OxygenOS brings several tablet-specific optimisations and smart features that enhance productivity and connectivity.

One of the standout features is One-Touch Transmission, which allows for seamless file transfers between the OnePlus Pad 2 and compatible OnePlus smartphones. Cellular Data Sharing is another innovative feature that addresses a common pain point for tablet users. When logged into the same OnePlus account as your OnePlus phone, the 5G signal from your phone is shared directly with the OnePlus Pad 2. This ensures constant connectivity even when you’re away from Wi-Fi, without the need for a separate cellular plan for your tablet.

The OnePlus Pad 2 enhances the multi-device workflow with its App Relay feature, allowing users to seamlessly continue tasks from their phone on the tablet. The improved Open Canvas feature now supports up to three split-screen apps simultaneously, with options for vertical or asymmetrical layouts, leveraging the larger screen for more complex workflows and increased productivity. New additions like File Shortcuts and App Auto Adaption further streamline the user experience.

Performance

The OnePlus Pad 2 sees a major performance upgrade with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, a significant leap from the Dimensity 9000 found in its predecessor. This new chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, delivers exceptional performance for both productivity tasks and demanding applications.

In benchmark tests, the OnePlus Pad 2 achieved impressive scores, with a single-core score of 958 and a multi-core score of 4764 in Geekbench. These scores indicate substantial improvements in both single-threaded and multi-threaded performance compared to the original OnePlus Pad. The Adreno 750 GPU also showed its prowess with a score of 14535, indicating robust graphics performance for gaming and multimedia tasks.

The performance improvements are noticeable during real-world usage. Apps launch quickly, multitasking is smooth even with multiple apps running simultaneously, and the tablet handles resource-intensive tasks like video editing and 3D rendering with aplomb. For gamers, the powerful GPU ensures that even the most graphically demanding mobile games run smoothly, taking full advantage of the high refresh rate display.

OnePlus has also implemented its HyperBoost technology, which combines optimised graphical rendering, AI machine learning, and intelligent performance regulation. This helps to reduce power consumption and stabilise frame rates in resource-intensive applications, particularly games. Additionally, HyperBoost aids in heat management, helping to maintain performance over extended usage periods.

AI

The Pad 2 introduces several AI-powered features that set it apart from its predecessor and many competitors. AI Eraser 2.0 allows for more accurate and efficient removal of unwanted elements from photos. Smart Cutout 2.0 is another AI-enhanced feature that can recognise and isolate up to three subjects in an image with impressive precision.

The new AI Toolbox includes several productivity-enhancing features. AI Speak can read text aloud, aiding multitasking or giving your eyes a break. AI Summary condenses information into key points, saving reading time for long documents or articles. AI Writer assists in content creation based on image and text inputs, providing creative inspiration and potentially speeding up the writing process.

One particularly innovative AI feature is Recording Summary. This tool can convert recorded audio into text and automatically generate concise summaries, a boon for students, journalists, or anyone who frequently attends meetings or lectures.

Camera

The new OnePlus Pad 2 maintains capable shooting options that are well-suited to tablet use cases. The rear camera remains at 13 MP, while the front-facing camera is 8 MP, similar to its predecessor. However, OnePlus has made some improvements in camera software and positioning that enhance the overall imaging experience.

The rear 13 MP camera features an f/2.2 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash. While it may not compete with flagship smartphones in terms of image quality, it’s more than capable of capturing decent photos in good lighting conditions. The camera software includes several modes such as panorama, slow-motion, and time-lapse, providing some creative options for users.

One of the most useful additions to the camera capabilities is the AI-supported easy file scanning feature. This function uses AI to automatically adjust and enhance scanned documents, apply a black-and-white filter if needed, and save them as PDF files with just a tap.

The front-facing 8 MP camera, with its ultra-wide lens and f/2.3 aperture, is well-suited for video calls and selfies. The ultra-wide angle helps to fit more people or background into the frame during video conferences, which can be particularly useful in professional settings.

It’s worth noting that while the cameras on the OnePlus Pad 2 are competent for a tablet, they’re not intended to replace a dedicated camera or a high-end smartphone for serious photography. Instead, they’re designed to meet the specific needs of tablet users, such as document scanning, video conferencing, and casual photography.

Battery

The new Pad 2 houses a 9,510 mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. The battery power is enough to make the tab last a day comfortably, and potentially multiple days with more moderate usage patterns.

The device supports 67 W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus claims this can charge the battery to 64% in just 30 minutes and fully charge it in 81 minutes, which is almost true with some minor deviations in minutes.

Verdict

The new OnePlus Pad 2 truly justifies itself as a worthy successor to the original OnePlus Pad, bringing substantial upgrades across the board. With its larger and more vibrant display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, improved audio system, and enhanced productivity features, it stands out as a very good option in the premium tablet market.

For those seeking a powerful, versatile, and stylish Android tablet that can handle everything from productivity tasks to entertainment, the OnePlus Pad 2 is certainly worth considering. It sells at ₹39,999.

The accessories: OnePlus Stylo 2 is priced at ₹5,499 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard sells at ₹8,499.